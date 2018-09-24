WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month of September are Dominic Blair and Rachel McGill. Here are their comments.

Dominic Blair

PARENTS: Michael & Kimberly Blair

School Activities and Awards: Football Captain ,Basketball, and NHS

If I were principal for a day: I would give high school a recess.

Favorite school memory: Pep rallies in elementary school because I always thought the high schoolers were super cool.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and sister

Because: They have always been there and shown their support for me. I don’t know where I’d be without them!

Lately, I have been reading: Lord of the Flies

My advice to parents: Encourage your kids and don’t freak out on them when they get a bad grade or score. Life happens, man.

My biggest regret: Not challenging myself earlier on in high school.

Next year I will be: Attending college and joining the military.

Rachel McGill

PARENTS: Andy and Lisa McGill

School Activities and Awards: Activities: National Honors Society, Book Club, Soccer

Rewards: 2017 WLSHS Soccer Varsity Hustle, Varsity Letter

If I were principal for a day: If I were principal for a day, I would have a bunch of famous chefs come and cook the food for lunches.

Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory would be passing pre-calculus, because that was one hard class.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My dad

Because: Even though his job can be stressful and he is always busy, he still finds time to be with his family, make sure everything is alright, and that we are continuing to grow in our walk with God.

Lately, I have been reading: The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown

My advice to parents: McDonald’s is always a good dinner option.

My biggest regret: Not being there/standing up for people that I know need someone to help them.

Next year I will be: (hopefully) attending West Liberty University majoring in Art Therapy.

Blair https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/09/web1_Blair.jpg Blair McGill https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/09/web1_McGill.jpeg McGill

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.