Alzheimer’s Association Walk is Sept. 29 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Annette Turner, who is chair of the Springfield/Urbana Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said she walks in honor of her father, who died in 2008 from Alzheimer’s.

“My whole family, including my husband, son, nieces, nephew, brother, our friends, and I walk to remember my father. He was a wonderful man and such a good Dad and husband. He passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2008 at the age of 89,” Turner said. “I also walk for the residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s with whom I work with daily. I see and truly understand the affect that this disease has on a person, their families, and loved ones.”

This year’s Springfield/Urbana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Sept. 29 at Wittenberg University in Springfield. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The Walk begins at 10 a.m.

“We’re looking forward to this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Eric VanVlymen, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Chapter. “Not only does the Walk support Alzheimer’s research, care, and support programs, but it’s also a chance for families and friends to come together and share a message of hope. We’d love to see the entire community get involved and join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

Turner said, “I’m always touched by the way the Walk brings people together to support those living with Alzheimer’s and their families. I would love to see a cure for Alzheimer’s and raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association allows the research to continue in the hope of finding a cure for this disease.”

Last year, more than 1,000 people participated in the Springfield/Urbana Walk. While there, participants can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with a poignant tribute known as the Promise Garden ceremony.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves a nine-county region, including Clark and Champaign counties. Last year, about 30,000 people in the region were living with Alzheimer’s. Nationwide, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S.

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s furthers the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Last year, all the Miami Valley Walks to End Alzheimer’s raised approximately $800,000.

Register today for the Walk. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900.

Turner said, “Walking in memory of my Dad reminds us of the love he had for all of us. I encourage the community to join us on September 29 in honor of their loved ones – it’s a way we can give back in their honor.”

Event to be held at Wittenberg

