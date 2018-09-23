Urbana hydrants to be flushed

The Urbana Fire Division will be flushing fire hydrants in the following area:

-All hydrants east of North Main Street

-All hydrants north of Scioto Street (U.S. Route 36)

Fire hydrant flushing will occur from Sept. 27 until further notice. Flushing will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During this time people may experience discolored water in these areas. Any questions should be directed to the city Utilities Department at 937-652-4315.

Submitted by the Urbana Fire Division.

