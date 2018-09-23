Ohio News Briefs

State’s schools get at least $2,500 each for school safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is notifying schools about how they’ll split $12 million that was set aside to help boost school safety and security.

The Attorney General’s Office says schools will get $5.65 per student, or at least $2,500 per school, through these grants for safety programs and training.

The state Legislature allotted that money earlier this year in a bill that also dealt with the use of school resource officers.

The attorney general says training for such officers and programs to help students struggling with mental health issues are some of the ways the grants can be spent. Schools are required to work with local law enforcement to figure out how best to spend their share of the money within the next nine months.

Ohio University to honor former White House photographer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ohio University is honoring a former faculty member who served as chief official White House photographer for both President Barack Obama and President Ronald Reagan.

The university says Pete Souza will receive the Outstanding Federal Government Alumnus Award on Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington.

Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis will host the event on behalf of the school’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs.

Souza is a Washington-based freelance photographer and retired Ohio University Visual Communication professor.

His awards include the Pictures of the Year annual competition, the National Press Photographers Association Best of Photojournalism, and the White House News Photographers Association’s yearly contest.