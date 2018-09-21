Annual walk/run benefits Kenyan orphans

WEST LIBERTY – The Victoria Muchiri Walk/Run for Kenyan Orphans, sponsored by Victoria Global Ministry, will be on Saturday, Oct. 13, at West Liberty Lions Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk/run starting at 9 a.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for those under 18. T-shirts are available for $15. There will be a silent auction immediately following in the shelter at Lions Park. Proceeds will be used toward building the kitchen at the Victoria Global Ministry children’s center in Kenya. For more information, contact Faith Obonyo at 937-215-9297.

Victoria Global Ministry was founded in 2014 in memory of Victoria Nyambura Muchiri, a biology student at The Ohio State University and a 2019 graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School. Victoria, her mother Faith and brother Victor visited their native Kenya in 2009. While there, Victoria observed children roaming the streets and suffering from malnutrition. Victoria was heartbroken by the poor living conditions, so she told her mother that she would volunteer to help those children after graduating from college. Victoria’s dream was cut short when she died Aug. 7, 2014. Victoria Global Ministry is bringing this dream to reality by operating an orphanage for 20 orphaned or vulnerable children in central Kenya.

Submitted story

Submitted by Quest Community Church, West Liberty.

Submitted by Quest Community Church, West Liberty.