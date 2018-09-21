Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

My name is Amaryllis and I am a female black lab mix. I was found in Eastern Kentucky tied up to a pole where I was abandoned. Barely Used Pets was kind enough to take me and my soon-to-be-born puppies! I am a very well mannered dog looking for a nice home to relax and grow old in. I get along well with other dogs/cats and an great around children. Life is better now and my puppy side has been showing quite a lot. I’m full of energy and love. I am up to date on all shots, scheduled to be spayed, and my adoption fee is $150. Please come meet me at Barely Used Pets or you can come meet me at the Dublin Pet Fair on Sept. 30 at Commerce Park.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Daisy! This pretty girl has been at the shelter since November of 2016 and she is so hoping to find her forever home. She is very friendly and doesn’t mind being held. Daisy loves being brushed and petted. She also gets along with most other cats. She is a domestic short-haired cat, spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to4p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dogs)

The pet of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Moochie, a 5-year-old Boston Terrier/Jack Russell mix. Moochie has a big personality in his compact body. He knows his simple commands and is treat motivated. Moochie loves walks and attention from people. He is house-trained, neutered and microchipped. Moochie is dog friendly and will be cat tested if needed. He is current on all vaccinations: BivalentFlu, Bordetella, Da2PPL, and Rabies. Moochie has been dewormed and heart worm tested negative. He is also current on flea, tick, and heart worm prevention. If you are looking for a fun, outgoing, small dog, Moochie is your guy! If you have an interest in adopting him, please fill out an application which may be found on our webpage http://www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com/ccawl-residents.

The facility is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Hours are Tuesday and Saturday noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m. (All adoptions stop at 5:30 p.m.) For more information, please call 937-834-5236. Memberships are available that will allow you to have access to our 72-acre campus. You’ll be able to use the agility course, indoor/outdoor dog park,grooming facility and trails. An individual membership is $100 for the year and a family membership is $150 a year.

The Mixins & Fixins restaurant in Mechanicsburg will be doing a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of all proceeds going to CCAWL Please be sure to thank restaurants for their support.

The nonprofit CCAWL is looking for dependable, animal lover volunteers. If you are interested, please stop by our facility or go to our webpage for an application www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. A list of needed supplies may be found on our webpage and on Facebook. Check out our Facebook page, Adoptapet.com, and Pet Finder.com to find your new furry best friend/family member.

The Pizza Alley in Mechanicsburg will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League. The CCAWL was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public. Come during business hours to pre-pay and fill out a surgery information paper and release form. At that time, you will be scheduled for a surgery date. The CCAWL only accepts cash, creditor debit cards.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

The cat of the week at the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Kitty. She is an adult cat who came to us as an unclaimed stray. Kitty is a loving, happy, gentle cat. She is patiently waiting on a lap and a heart she can claim. Kitty is litter trained and does well with other cats. She is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations FCRPP and Rabies. Kitty has been dewormed and tested negative for FeLV/FIV. If you think Kitty would be a great fit for your family, please stop by our facility during operation hours. If you would like to see our other felines, please check them out on adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

A public service announcement: CCAWL will be doing a low cost vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for cats and dogs. For more information about this event, please contact us at 937-834-5236.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

