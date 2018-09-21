Utility ‘opt-out’ notices to be mailed in Urbana

Eligible residents in Urbana will soon be receiving Opt-Out notices for the city’s natural gas and electric aggregation programs.

The city entered into a contract with Volunteer Energy for a fixed rate of $0.405/Ccf for 24 months beginning this December. Volunteer Energy will be sending Opt-Out notices to eligible customers in late October.

Dynegy was chosen as the electric aggregation supplier. The city contracted for a rate of $0.0488/kWh for a 36-month term beginning in December of this year. Opt-Out notices for the electric aggregation program will be mailed to residents beginning in late October from Dynegy.

In May, voters in Urbana approved referendums allowing the city to work with their contracted consultant, Affordable Gas + Electric (AGE), to negotiate and secure bulk natural gas supply and electric supply rates available to residents and eligible commercial customers. The programs approved are Opt-Out programs, which means that eligible residents and businesses will receive a letter from the selected supplier for each program and do not have to do anything further in order to participate in the city’s program. Should eligible customers wish to Opt-Out of the city’s program, they simply need to mail the pre-paid postage card back to the selected supplier or call the number on the letter provided by the supplier. Both programs carry no penalties for those who may choose to Opt-Out, either during the initial Opt-Out process or at any point while enrolled in the program.

Eligible residents will include any customers who are currently receiving their natural gas supply through Columbia’s Standard Choice Offer (SCO) and/or from Dayton Power & Light on the electric supply side. These are the residents who will receive the Opt-Out letters and automatically be included in the city’s program as long as they do not choose to Opt-Out. Residents on PIPP or other energy assistance programs may not be eligible for the aggregation programs.

Small businesses within the city’s corporate limits using under 700,000 kWh’s annually and less than 5,000 Ccf per year are eligible for the aggregation programs.

Residents and small businesses who are with a retail supplier currently for electric or natural gas will not be automatically included through the Opt-Out process. If you wish to join either program, AGE advises you should first check the terms and conditions of the contract with your current retail electric or natural gas supplier for any restrictions (early termination fees), and then contact the city’s selected supplier(s) to get enrolled.

For questions regarding electricity aggregation or rates and terms secured for individual residents or small commercial customers, residents may call AGE at 618-203-8328 or visit http://www.affordableelectricrates.com/#FAQ.

