Art sought for $100 & Under Art Show and Sale

The Champaign County Arts Council is looking for artists to participate in its annual $100 & Under Art Show and Sale on Nov. 2-3. Artwork must be priced $100 and under.

This is a fundraiser for the Arts Council and an opportunity to purchase affordable artwork for the home or as gifts.

The Arts Council will be open Friday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to coincide with the Holiday Open Houses in downtown Urbana.

All 2-D artwork must be matted and framed and wired to hang.

Artists may enter as many pieces as they like, with no entry fee. The Arts Council will receive 40 percent of each sale.

To enter the show, register with the Arts Council by Oct. 19 and drop off artwork by Oct. 26.

Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

Annual Arts Council fundraiser is Nov. 2-3

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Arts Council.

