Women of the Moose thank local teachers

The Urbana Women of the Moose recently presented checks to local teachers for classroom needs. From left are Trish Foster, Teachers Leffel and Newman and Kim Rowland. August chairman Trish Foster and Jr. Grad Regent Kim Rowland spent the month doing raffles and 50/50 drawings to raise money for a program dear to them. Leffel and Newman teach at the Educational Service Center in Champaign County. Leffel teaches Life Transition and Newman teaches Preschool. Each teacher was thanked for doing great jobs and each was presented a $400 donation. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/09/web1_ESC-photo.jpeg The Urbana Women of the Moose recently presented checks to local teachers for classroom needs. From left are Trish Foster, Teachers Leffel and Newman and Kim Rowland. August chairman Trish Foster and Jr. Grad Regent Kim Rowland spent the month doing raffles and 50/50 drawings to raise money for a program dear to them. Leffel and Newman teach at the Educational Service Center in Champaign County. Leffel teaches Life Transition and Newman teaches Preschool. Each teacher was thanked for doing great jobs and each was presented a $400 donation. Submitted photo