Kiser Family is topic of Historical Society talk

On Sunday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m., the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., will host Bill Kremer, long-time ranger at Kiser Lake State Park, who will present a program titled “Kiser Lake and the Kiser Family’s Impact on Champaign County – and Beyond.”

The program will include the history of the Kiser Family, their industrial base, the creation of Kiser Lake and their impact both in Champaign County and throughout the nation.

The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

More information is available on the CCHS website: https://www.champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.

