WL-S honors Hollar, Whitman

West Liberty-Salem’s Homecoming king and queen are Cayden Whitman and Gabby Hollar. The school held its Homecoming ceremony prior to the football game on Sept. 14. Whitman is the son of James and Lana Whitman. Hollar is the daughter of Aaron and Kim Hollar. A Homecoming Dance was held on Sept. 15 at the school with a great turnout of students. WL-S defeated Catholic Central 63-0. The Tigers’ record for the season is 3-1. (To submit photos of homecoming courts and winners to the Urbana Daily Citizen, email bburns@aimmediamidwest.com.)

