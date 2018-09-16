Orthopedic surgeon to talk about knee arthritis

Gregory P. Carozza, DO, a board certified orthopedic surgeon, will present a Lunch and Learn lecture titled “Knee Arthritis – Causes, Symptoms and Treatments” at noon on Thursday, Sept. 20, at Vancrest of Urbana, 2380 S. U.S. Route 68.

Age is a major risk factor for arthritis of the knee. For some individuals, it may be hereditary. For others, arthritis of the knee can result from injury or infection or from being overweight. Carozza will answer questions about knee arthritis, including how it’s treated and things you can do to avoid the pain.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Call 937-653-5291 to RSVP by Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Carozza is a joint replacement surgeon, specializing in knee, hip and shoulder replacements. He practices from Mercy Health – Orthopedics and Sports Medicine locations in Urbana and Springfield.

