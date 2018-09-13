Wanted: Salsa entries

Do you have more tomatoes than you can eat and a killer salsa recipe?

If so, pull out those bowls and get mixing. Enter the Best Salsa contest during the upcoming Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, for the chance to take home $100 and bragging rights. Second prize is $50.

To enter, fill out the entry form available on line, and drop off your salsa at the Courthouse Stage, 200 N. Main St., Urbana, by 11 a.m. on Sept. 29. You do not have to prepare your salsa on site, but no canned, restaurant or bottled salsas are allowed.

Entries must be in disposable containers, with recipes and registration forms attached. Please label salsa as mild, medium hot, hot or very hot.

If you have no tomatoes, how about watermelon? Be creative and join the fun!

There is no charge to enter. Check out www.chilicookoffofurbana.com for details or contact Beth Adair at 614-740-7560 with any questions.

The Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival/Hoopla Parade, a Monument Square District Event, is celebrating its 12th year and guarantees a day of fun for the whole family.

