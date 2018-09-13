Urbana quilters recognized

Marva Beaver of Urbana won second place in the Wall Quilts-Embellished Quilts division with her quilt Circuit Board, and Cassandra Ireland Beaver of Urbana won third place in the Wall Quilts: Pieced Quilts division at the AQSQuiltWeek-Fall Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky, according to a news release issued by the American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership group in the world.

Featuring close to 700 quilts from 42 states and 13 countries, the contest-exhibition recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds compete for $121,250 in cash awards.

