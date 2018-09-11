Urbana Hospital hosts seminar on hernia repair

Mercy Health – Springfield invites the public to a free seminar about hernias, their symptoms and treatment options 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, in the large conference room near the front entrance at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St.

Hernias are a condition in which an organ pushes through the muscle or tissues meant to hold it in place. Muscle strain or weakness can lead to hernias and they most commonly occur in the abdomen or the groin. Symptoms include swelling and pain in the affected area.

If you or someone you care about has a hernia, there’s a way to permanently stop the pain and physical symptoms with minimally-invasive hernia repair.

Join Mercy Health physician and surgeon Tedros Andom, MD, for an informative presentation about hernias, their causes, symptoms and a variety of treatment options for this common condition, including repair via minimally-invasive robotic surgery.

Andom is part of a robotic surgery team that helps hernia patients fully and quickly recover with smaller incisions and less pain.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A with the physician. Light refreshments and appetizers will be available. Guests can test-drive the robot before and after the presentation.

To register for this free event, call 937-484-6387.

Andom practices from Mercy Health – Urbana General and Laparoscopic Surgery, 900 Scioto St., Suite 1, Urbana, and Mercy Health – Springfield General and Robotic Surgery, 2253 Olympic St., Springfield.

To learn more about his practice or make an appointment, call 937-717-4884.

