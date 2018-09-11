Art League offers creative weekend at Kirkmont

ZANESFIELD – Calling all creatives and makers! The Logan County Art League is offering a weekend retreat at Kirkmont Center, near Zanesfield, the weekend of Oct. 12, 13 and 14. No matter what your creative passion is (writing, painting, quilting, photography, etc.) this weekend is an opportunity to get away in a beautiful scenic area, with great accommodations and food, and work and enjoy the camaraderie of other like-minded individuals.

Enjoy a weekend of relaxation with time to concentrate on your special area of creativity. Explore the 270 acres of woodlands, grasslands, wetlands and ponds. Hike, meditate and gain inspiration for the artist within. Curl up in a chair and read undisturbed. WiFi is available… or unplug for a weekend. Take a break from the rat race. Breathe! Laugh! Create!

Accommodations are dormitory style at the Croft House on the upper level, which includes a large living room and dining area. A kitchenette is available. A loft area is also available as a getaway. There is a large deck area. The lower level is one large space that is used as a workspace for the artists. Meals are served at the Lodge, except for breakfast that is catered.

There are several payment levels for those who want accommodations for the entire weekend, those who can only stay one night, or those who want to commute back and forth each day. Meals are included in some of the plans. For details, costs and a registration form, go to the LCAL’s website at www.logancountyartleague.org or the LCAL Facebook page. Any questions can be asked at amidonclayton@gmail.com .

Writers, artists, etc. invited to create and enjoy nature

Submitted story

Submitted by the Logan County Art League.

Submitted by the Logan County Art League.