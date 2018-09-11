Chamber to hold Volunteer Info Fair & Panel Discussion

As part of its Lunch & Learn series, the Champaign County Chamber will host the 2nd annual Volunteer Info Fair and Panel Discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Urbana University’s Student Center.

The event will begin with a Volunteer Info Fair from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Fifteen Champaign County organizations are scheduled as exhibitors to showcase their work and volunteer opportunities. Attendees can find out more information about the missions of these nonprofits and how to support their efforts through volunteering and can sign up for volunteer opportunities.

Following the Volunteer Info Fair, a buffet lunch will be provided by Aladdin Dining Services.

At 12:15 p.m., several representatives from the nonprofit community will present information on volunteerism. Mercy McAuley Center Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Pettit will provide attendees with tips to recruit and retain volunteers, Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund founder Bev Titus will discuss her organization’s work in the community, and Urbana University Community Relations Manager Shana Loveless will discuss student volunteerism.

The cost to attend is $15 for members of the Champaign County Chamber and $20 for non-members. Interested parties should contact the Chamber by calling 937-653-5764 or emailing info@champaignohio.com by the Thursday, Sept. 13, deadline.

The Chamber hosts quarterly Lunch & Learn events throughout the year with the support of Vancrest of Urbana. More information on upcoming Lunch & Learns can be found on the Chamber’s website, champaignohio.com.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

