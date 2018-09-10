Mercy hosts support groups

Mercy Health – Springfield announced that it offers free stroke, diabetes and grief support groups in Urbana.

The stroke support group is for stroke survivors and their families. The group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the large conference room at Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St. Attendees will learn from other people’s experiences and hear from experts in stroke care as they discuss common stroke-related issues. Food and refreshments are provided. The next meeting takes place Wednesday, Sept. 19. For more information, call 937-484-6388.

The diabetes support group is for all types of diabetics, including newly diagnosed diabetics and those who have lived with the disease for a long time. The group meets the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. in the large conference room at Urbana Hospital. Meetings include diabetes education, recipes, discussions and time for questions and answers. The next meeting takes place Monday, Sept. 24. For more information, call 937-484-6130.

Chaplain Ray Branstiter leads an eight-week class and support group on grief. No matter how old or new the grief, the class will help participants learn ways to deal with it. Some of the topics covered in the class include common responses to loss, dealing with difficult emotions and embracing the memories. There will be time to talk with others experiencing the same thing. The group meets on Wednesdays 3-5 p.m. starting on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Meetings take place in the large conference room at Mercy Health – McAuley Senior Living, 906 Scioto St. Coffee, juice and a snack are provided. To register call and leave a message with Chaplain Ray at 937-484-6123 or send him an email at rpbranstiter@mercy.com.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

