Ohio News Briefs

Woman’s body found in home freezer; husband dead at motel

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say they found the body of an Ohio woman hidden in a basement freezer and then discovered her husband dead at a motel the next day.

Authorities haven’t released details about how Diana and Kenneth West died.

Marysville police say that 47-year-old Kenneth West was being sought in connection with the discovery of his wife’s body before he was found dead.

Police investigating the 68-year-old woman’s death confirmed that a firearm and a vehicle were recovered at a Columbus motel where her husband’s body was found Sunday.

Police went to the couple’s home on Saturday after a concerned relative asked police to check on her well-being. An autopsy is planned.

No fear: Ohio Statehouse ready for Halloween season tours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse is preparing for its annual ghostly celebration of state history and legend.

Ticket sales are underway for the Haunted Statehouse tours, featuring staff members and costumed volunteers leading visitors on a family-friendly excursion through the state capital’s dimly lit limestone corridors.

This year’s event includes an updated tour route, new stories and what the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board calls “recently found evidence of paranormal activity” in the building.

Tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays during the last two weekends of October. They depart every half hour between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under the age of 12 and must be pre-ordered. The event is considered appropriate for ages 9 and older.

No charges against Ohio officer who fatally shot teenage boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has upheld the use of deadly force by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a teenage boy during a scuffle outside a juvenile courtroom.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday that no charges will be filed against Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Scarborough for the January shooting.

Cuyahoga County prosecuted the case after prosecutors in Columbus excused themselves because of working relationships with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Scarborough fatally shot 16-year-old Joseph Haynes after an altercation broke out when he was escorting the boy and his mother from the courtroom.

The boy’s lawyer, Jennifer Brisco, has previously said Haynes became upset when the deputy threatened to arrest him at the end of a hearing. She declined to comment Monday.

Police: Officers shoot armed man at after-hours club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say an armed man who threatened to shoot patrons at an after-hours club has been injured in a police-involved shooting.

Authorities say two police officers responded to the Columbus club around 5:30 a.m. after the suspect threatened people. Police say the suspect was shot during a confrontation.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where he’s listed in critical condition. Both officers involved in the shooting weren’t injured.

No further information was immediately available.

Search for shooter’s motive continues in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Investigators will continue this week trying to learn why a 29-year-old man opened fire in a downtown high-rise.

Four people, including the gunman, were killed Sept. 6. Two gunshot victims were listed Sunday in fair condition. One had been initially admitted in critical condition last Thursday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting last Thursday morning inside the Fifth Third Bank headquarters building. Police say he had some 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun.

Police say he never worked there and an apartment search hasn’t explained his attack.

Meanwhile, a local T-shirt company has produced a “Cincy Strong” shirt to benefit victims and first responders.

Cincy Shirts co-owner Josh Sneed tells The Cincinnati Enquirer that the company expects to raise more than $10,000.