Nov. 6 ballots include several local issues

Champaign County polls will be open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, and while there are no local races on ballots, since incumbents have no opposition, voters will determine the outcome of several issues, including three countywide issues.

The county Board of Elections certified four countywide issues, but the Logan-Champaign Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board pulled an additional 0.3-mill proposal from Nov. 6 ballots.

Below are all local issues that will appear on Champaign County ballots. Other Daily Citizen articles during this pre-election season are providing a closer look at additional-tax and replacement-tax issues requesting more money from taxpayers.

Countywide issues

– Champaign County Children’s Services one-mill property tax renewal and one-mill increase, creating final rate of 2 mills for five years

– Champaign County additional 0.3-mill, five-year property tax to maintain and operate a free public museum of history

– Champaign County 0.4-mill, five-year property tax renewal to maintain Urbana Champaign Senior Center

City issue

– Urbana 0.6 percent earned income tax increase for police/fire/EMS operating and capital improvements

Village issues

– Christiansburg 4.87-mill property tax renewal and 1.25-mill increase for final rate of 6.12 mills for fire and ambulance services for five years

– Christiansburg 3.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for current operating expenses

– Mechanicsburg additional 5-mill, five-year property tax for roads

Township issues

– Concord Township 2.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for roads

– Concord Township 1.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire prevention and ambulance services

– Jackson Township 1.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire prevention

– Jackson Township one-mill, five-year property tax renewal for ambulance services

– Mad River Township one-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire protection

– Rush Township 1.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for roads

– Urbana Township 3.8-mill, four-year property tax renewal for fire protection and EMS services

– Wayne Township 1.5 mill, five-year property tax renewal for roads

School issues

– Graham Local School District additional one percent, five-year earned income tax for current operating expenses

– Triad Local School 0.5 percent, five-year income tax renewal for current operating expenses

Fire districts

– Johnson Saint Paris Fire District 2.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire protection

– Northeast Champaign County Fire District 4.5-mill, three-year replacement property tax for fire protection and ambulance services.

Local options

– Christiansburg General Store liquor permits to sell wine and mixed beverages; and to sell beer, wine and mixed beverages 10 a.m.-midnight on Sundays (Jackson West precinct)

– Sycamore Market, North Lewisburg, liquor permit to sell wine and mixed beverages 10 a.m.-midnight on Sundays (North Lewisburg precinct)

– 559 Cafe, North Lewisburg, liquor permit to sell spirtuous liquor (North Lewisburg precinct)

