Mayors Forum to be held Sept. 12

A Mayors Forum will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the Champaign County Library meeting room at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana. The event is free and open to the public.

All Champaign County mayors were invited to participate in the round table discussion, which will address issues facing the municipalities and responses to the public needs. The mayors of Mechanicsburg, St. Paris and Urbana had confirmed their participation by Thursday.

Citizens are invited to attend the forum and ask the mayors questions regarding how each municipality is responding to the issues of today.

The forum is a public service hosted by the Champaign County Republican Party.

Submitted by the Champaign County Republican Party.

