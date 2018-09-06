CRSI invites all to One Stop Health Fair

It’s time for CRSI’s annual One Stop Health Fair. This free public event will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the CRSI annex building along East U.S. Route 36, directly behind the main office complex that faces Scioto Street.

Free info will be abundant on topics benefiting the entire family. There will be free chair massages along with Paraffin Dip for hands and arms. There will be free screenings and evaluations, including blood pressure, glucose, grip assessment, bone density, dermascan, spinal evaluation, hearing test, foot screenings, balance screening, 3D facial skin analysis and much more.

The Champaign County Safety Council will sponsor three evaluations, saving fairgoers a fee for these services. There will be an ABI (Ankle Brachial Index) screening by Springfield Heart Surgeons along with a cholesterol screening from Vancrest of Urbana and a glaucoma evaluation offered by Associates in Optometry.

Admission and info, screenings and evaluations are free, but the seasonal flu vaccine offered by The Medicine Shoppe has a fee and most insurance plans are accepted. The Kroger Pharmacy will offer the Prevnar vaccine, the tetanus vaccine and pneumonia vaccine for a fee. Most insurance plans are accepted.

The Mercy Health mobile mammography unit will be outside the Health Fair building. To schedule a 3D or 2D mammogram, call 937-523-9332. No doctor orders are needed for the screening. Most mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans. Check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No-cost screenings are available for those who qualify. Bring a photo ID and insurance card. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Surgical System Mercy Health will offer the chance to operate the DaVinci Robot from the surgeon’s perspective. Stop by and test drive the system from the surgeon’s console and meet the robotic general surgeons, Drs. Andom, Khouzam, Carmen and Alexander. This will be in front of the Health Fair building with signs directing visitors.

In addition to vendor door prizes at each vendor table, CRSI is offering a grand prize drawing for a $500 Visa gift card, so be sure to register.

Additional free parking for the event will be next door at SVG Motors. Parking will be behind SVG Motors in the designated grass area.

Please access the Health Fair through the Route 29 entrance.

