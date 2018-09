The Ohio Department of Transportation issued the following information concerning road work in Champaign County:

-State Route 235/state Route 29 between U.S. Route 36 and Possum Hollow Road – daily lane closures Aug. 28-Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

-State Route 4 between state Route 54 and Number 10 Road – bridge closure July 16-Sept. 14. The official detour is state Route 54 to state Route 29 to state Route 56.