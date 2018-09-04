Ohio News Briefs

Heat forces school closures, early dismissals across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The late summer heat wave has forced several schools in Ohio to close or schedule early dismissals.

Columbus city schools announced schools would close about two hours early Tuesday because of “persistent high temperatures and humidity.” The forecast called for temperatures of 91 in central Ohio.

The district, the state’s largest with about 51,000 students, also held early dismissal twice last week.

Akron Public Schools announced several schools without air conditioning would be closed Tuesday with temperatures expected to hit 92.

Cleveland city schools said they would close 18 buildings Tuesday, while Finneytown Local Schools in southwest Ohio also announced closings because of the heat.

Forecasts show temperatures beginning to drop on Thursday.

Report: Cleveland housing market tells tale of 2 cities

CLEVELAND (AP) — A report says that ten years after the financial crisis a two-tiered housing market still exists in Cleveland, one of the hardest hit cities.

The report from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy says even as regional house prices return to their pre-collapse highs before 2008, longtime homeowners and residents in poor, largely minority communities are being left behind.

The Plain Dealer reports that median sale prices in 11 city neighborhoods in 2017 were less than a third of what they were in 2005.

Frank Ford is a senior policy adviser at the Western Reserve Land Conservancy. He tells the paper that the foreclosure crisis can’t be deemed over in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County when residential problems continue to burden significant portions of the county.

Toledo police select new company to provide body cameras

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo police have selected a new company to provide body cameras after technical problems with previous cameras led to their return.

Lt. Keven Toney is a spokesman for the Toledo Police Department. He says Irvine, California-based Getac will provide 305 body cameras for all field officers.

The Blade reports the cost will be covered by a $228,000 federal Justice Assistance Grant that was previously awarded to pay for cameras. That money was refunded when the cameras had to be returned.

The newspaper says the old cameras had problems involving compatibility of downloading body camera footage and storing that data along with footage from police cars and recording devices used for interviews.

The police department can’t say yet when all officers will have the new cameras.

Cincinnati unveils new LGBTQ-related crosswalk

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati officials have unveiled a new rainbow-painted crosswalk in honor of the city’s LGBTQ community.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the crosswalk unveiled Aug. 30 is located in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, near a street honored for two men who led the way to marriage equality in all 50 states.

The crosswalk was designed by the city Department of Transportation, and its $8,000 cost was covered by an anonymous donor.

The city’s first openly gay council member Chris Seelbach joined in praising the new crosswalk, saying it celebrates laws and policies that ensure everyone is welcome in the city.

Cincinnati now joins nearly 100 cities in America with LGBTQ-related crosswalks.