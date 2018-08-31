Conquering the green dragon

Tameron Browning, age 18 months, navigates the playground equipment at Melvin Miller Park this week. Summer temperatures returned to the area this week after a stretch of cool, rainy weather in middle August. Warm, sticky summer conditions are predicted to continue through Labor Day weekend and the week after.

Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen