Mercy to participate in Health Fair

Mercy Health – Springfield intends to have a wide range of information available as well as a health screening opportunity and a unique demonstration at CRSI’s annual One Stop Health Fair.

CRSI, a not-for-profit provider of developmental disability service options, hosts the health fair from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, behind CRSI’s main building, off East U.S. Route 36. CRSI is located at 1150 state Route 29, Urbana.

Guests can attend a robotic surgery presentation, meet Mercy Health’s robotic-assisted surgery experts and take a seat at the surgeon’s console to test drive the breakthrough da Vinci® robotic surgical system, which enables surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive procedures, including hernia repair, various colon surgeries, gallbladder removal, etc.

Annual screening mammograms will be available from Mercy Health Mobile Mammography. Make an appointment by calling 937-523-9332.

Additionally, there will be information on the services available from Urbana Hospital, including:

– Comprehensive medical, surgical and emergency care

– Family medicine and pediatric care

– Orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation

– Wound care center

– Emergency services

– A full range of imaging and laboratory services

– Digital mammography

Guests can also learn about:

– Mercy Health – REACH Services (Recovery, Education, Advocacy, Care and Hope) for individuals struggling with drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse issues

– Mercy Health – McAuley Center, which provides quality skilled, intermediate, rehabilitative and Alzheimer’s/dementia care

– Cancer care services available from Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center

– Mercy Health Foundation’s Med Assist program, which covers medication and medical equipment costs for qualifying individuals

For more information, call CRSI at 937-653-1320.

CRSI’s annual One Stop Health Fair is Sept. 12

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.