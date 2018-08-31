Orthopedic surgeon rejoins Mercy Health Physicians

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that orthopedic surgeon Gregory P. Carozza, DO, is rejoining Mercy Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. He will begin seeing patients in September at locations in Springfield and Urbana.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Carozza back to Mercy Health – Springfield. Given that high school sports are starting up, he will have a big impact right away. The timing couldn’t be better,” said Stephen L. Sprockett, Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Service Line director. “Dr. Carozza will work together with Dr. Fester to ensure that students and adults in Urbana and Springfield will receive the orthopedic care they need quickly so they can get back to living their lives to the fullest.”

Carozza attended medical school at Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Arizona, before completing his internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at Doctor’s Hospital in Columbus. He is board-certified in orthopedic surgery.

He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, and was a Medical Platoon Leader in the U.S. Army.

Carozza provides personalized care to everyone he treats and is a highly regarded joint replacement surgeon, specializing in knee, hip and shoulder replacements.

He is scheduling patients for his start date of Sept. 10. To schedule an appointment or for additional information, call Mercy Health – Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Urbana at 937-484-6782 or Mercy Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – Springfield at 937-523-9850.

Carozza https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_worked-6.jpg Carozza

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.