Pets of the Week

We have a unique boy as pet of the week at the Champaign Co Animal Welfare League (CCAWL.) Jack is a 2-year-old Beagle/Sharpei mix who came to us as an owner surrender. He has a cute wrinkled face with a beagle body and weighs about 56 pounds. Jack is very reserved but loving at the same time. He gets along well with other dogs but does not like cats. He appears to be housebroken as he keeps his kennel very clean. Jack is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all vaccinations: Bivalent Flu, Da2PPL, Bordetella and Rabies. He has been dewormed and heartworm tested negative as well as current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. If you are interested in having Jack as part of your family, you must have an approved application, which may be found on our web page www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or at our facility during business hours.

The facility is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Hours are Tuesday and Saturday noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m. (All adoptions stop at 5:30 p.m.) For more information, please call 937-834-5236. Memberships are available that will allow you to have access to our 72-acre campus. You’ll be able to use the agility course, indoor/outdoor dog park,grooming facility,and trails. An individual membership is $100 for the year and a family membership is $150 a year.

The Mixins & Fixins restaurant in Mechanicsburg will be doing a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of all proceeds going to CCAWL Please be sure to thank restaurants for their support.

The nonprofit CCAWL is looking for dependable, animal lover volunteers. If you are interested, please stop by our facility or go to our webpage for an application www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. A list of needed supplies may be found on our webpage and on Fcebook.

The Pizza Alley in Mechanicsburg will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League. The CCAWL was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public.

My name is Jimmy Max. They call me a “low rider.” I am short and long and they think I am a standard dachshund/rottweiler mix boy. I don’t take up much space because I only weigh about 25 pounds. I am about 2 years old. I am neutered and house trained. I am also crate-trained and leash-trained. I like kids and am good with other dogs. That is quite the resume and when I look at it, well, I would adopt me and take me home! I am a really good, good boy. Won’t you please come out and see me? We can take some walks. My legs might be short, but I can keep up with the best of them. My adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.,Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Evelyn has been at Paws since February of 2016. She came in with kittens and they all found homes. Now she needs a home of her own. She loves being petted, but doesn’t care to be picked up and carried around. She is 4 years old, and she would do well in most any home. She was tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV and is up-to-date on her shots. She has been spayed, so no more kittens!

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com.

