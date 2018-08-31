UU, Chamber team up

In an effort to provide a portfolio of educational options to recruit, train and retain the talent vital to moving Champaign County forward, UrbanaWORKS, the employer partnership initiative of Urbana University, and the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce announce a new employer partnership. Through the partnership, chamber members have access to a tuition discount to Franklin University and its branch campus Urbana University, as well as access to a generous scholarship for employee dependents to attend Urbana University as full-time resident students.

With over 450,000 jobs expected to be added statewide by 2022, employers are faced with the critical need to maximize training, increase leadership capacity and optimize educational benefits.

While Ohio’s predicted job growth is promising, 68 percent of employers report an escalating difficulty in recruitment, citing a lack of available candidates (59 percent) and market competition (40 percent) as their primary challenges. Top strategies to address recruitment challenges have turned to filling jobs with existing staff who have potential to grow.*

To address workforce issues such as the ones facing Ohio, Urbana University positioned itself to support growth, economic development and social change. Through the new partnership, UU and the Chamber can expand their efforts to provide Chamber members with the opportunity to access the resources necessary to advance the business and community interests of Champaign County and its trade area.

* Source: Employer Associations of America (EAA) 2018 National Business Trends Survey

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

