Ohio News Briefs

Authorities: Man killed by deputies was sex assault suspect

WASHINGTON C.H., Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed 72-year-old man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in central Ohio was a suspect in the sexual assault of a juvenile.

The Record Herald reports the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed Wednesday as Pickaway County resident Randall McKenzie.

The Sheriff’s Office says someone aware that McKenzie was a sexual assault suspect told a detective Wednesday afternoon that McKenzie’s pickup truck had been spotted near an elementary school bus stop. The Sheriff’s Office says the truck was later found near the Madison County line and that McKenzie was shot when he pointed a handgun at the detective.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation says it’s unclear if the detective or any of the four deputies at the scene fired fatal shots.

Lunken Airport to unveil World War II memorial

CINCINNATI (AP) — A new memorial honoring Lunken Airport’s role during World War II is scheduled to be unveiled Saturday.

The airport, also known as Cincinnati Municipal Airport, was the world headquarters of the Air Transport Commands Ferrying Division starting in 1943.

The division directed more than 10,000 aircraft deliveries to locations all over the world, and it housed thousands of aircraft.

The Women’s Airforce Service Pilots and Army Corps were located at the nearby University of Cincinnati at the time, and they worked with the officers stationed at the airport.

The memorial unveiling is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the airport.

Couple indicted for roles in Ohio slaying, dismemberment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A husband and wife have been charged for their alleged roles in the slaying of an Ohio woman whose limbs were found in a freezer.

Twenty-seven-year-old Andrew Herrmann and 27-year-old Michelle Lee Ihlenfeld were indicted Thursday in Mahoning County. Herrmann is charged with racketeering, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Ihlenfeld is charged with racketeering, intimidation and obstruction of justice.

Authorities say Herrmann helped cut off 28-year-old Shannon Graves’ arms and legs and dissolve her torso in acid after her ex-boyfriend killed her. Her limbs were found in a freezer in Campbell (CAM’-uhl) in July 2017. Ihlenfeld is charged with making threats and obstructing the investigation.

The ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Arturo Novoa, was indicted last September for aggravated murder.

Court records don’t indicate whether Hermann or Ihlenfeld have attorneys.