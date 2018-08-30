Ohio News Briefs

13 people detained in ICE raid on Ohio meat plant indicted

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say 13 people detained during a June immigration raid on an Ohio meat packing plant have been indicted federally with using false documents while applying for a job.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 11 of the 13 people charged are Guatemalan citizens. The other two are from Mexico. They’re accused of making a false statement of citizenship and using false Social Security and state ID cards with another person’s name.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided the Fresh Mark plant in Salem on June 19, detaining 146 employees. An ICE spokesman said the detained workers were primarily from Guatemala.

The company based in northeast Ohio noted after the raid that it’s a member of an ICE self-policing program that helps verify workers are in the U.S. legally.

Utility to close coal power plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based energy company is closing its last coal-fired power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

FirstEnergy Solutions said Wednesday it plans to shut down its remaining four coal plants by 2022. The three Ohio plants are on the Ohio River in Stratton. Its last Pennsylvania coal plant is in Shippingport.

The company says it can’t compete in the regional wholesale markets that are managed by PJM Interconnection.

FES Generation Companies and Chief Nuclear Officer Donald Moul said in a statement the decision was difficult. Moul added that coal and nuclear power plants are losing out to cheaper energy sources such as natural gas.

FirstEnergy announced earlier this year it would shut down its three nuclear plants.