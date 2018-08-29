Crochet classes offered at M’burg Public Library

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg’s Friends of the Library will be sponsoring free crochet classes on Thursdays with instructor Sarah Carter, an experienced award winner.
Classes will begin on Thursday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library meeting room. The class is designed for the beginner/novice with the goal of completing a scarf. Experienced crocheters are also invited to attend and work on their current projects. Pre-registration is not required.
Participants need to bring one 5-ounce skein or ball of medium yarn, such as Bernat or Sweet Roll, and one Size F crochet hook.
Submitted by Mechanicsburg’s Friends of the Library.