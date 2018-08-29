Crochet classes offered at M’burg Public Library

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg’s Friends of the Library will be sponsoring free crochet classes on Thursdays with instructor Sarah Carter, an experienced award winner.

Classes will begin on Thursday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library meeting room. The class is designed for the beginner/novice with the goal of completing a scarf. Experienced crocheters are also invited to attend and work on their current projects. Pre-registration is not required.

Participants need to bring one 5-ounce skein or ball of medium yarn, such as Bernat or Sweet Roll, and one Size F crochet hook.

Novice crocheters are invited to classes at the Mechanicsburg Public Library. Seasoned crocheters are invited to work on their current projects during sessions. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_worked-3.jpg Novice crocheters are invited to classes at the Mechanicsburg Public Library. Seasoned crocheters are invited to work on their current projects during sessions. Submitted photo

Submitted by Mechanicsburg’s Friends of the Library.

