UU to recognize Kiwanis Club members

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will recognize the newly chartered Kiwanis Club of Champaign County and other club members from the seven-county region during halftime at this season’s first home football game on Thursday. The halftime acknowledgment will recognize members for their outstanding efforts in the communities that they serve.

Urbana University selected the Kiwanis Service Club members for this week’s halftime recognition for the mission the campus and club share – to help develop the next generation to become responsible citizens who improve the world by making lasting differences.

Upcoming acknowledgements will include recognition of military and veteran members at the Sept. 13 game, and the Knights Peace Award Ceremony on Sept. 20.

This week’s home opener marks the second season the Blue Knights will host a number of home games “under the lights.” Kick-off for Thursday’s home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For a schedule of remaining Blue Knight football games, visit: http://uublueknights.com/index.aspx?path=football

