Lakeview church holds open house

LAKEVIEW – The Christ United Methodist Church, Lakeview, will celebrate its 135th anniversary on Sept. 22 with a free dinner open to everyone. Featured will be a painting by local artist J.S. Brentlinger, who was famous for his thousands of postcards from the Indian Lake area.

Brentlinger was the first artist to photograph the Indian Lake area from the air. He tied himself to the wing of an airplane and shot away as the pilot cruised above the lake.

The story goes that on the eve of the opening of the renovated church in the 1930s, he slipped into the church and hung a large mural behind the altar. It is still there today. Church members are anxious to show it to visitors.

The open house will be on Sept 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a concert by Christian music artist Jeremy Lyles. Light refreshments including hot dogs, chips, beverage and dessert will be served following the concert.

Christ United Methodist Church is located at 110 Brown St. and state Route 235, Lakeview.

All are invited to an open house at Christ United Methodist Church, Lakeview, to view this mural behind the altar, share a meal and hear a concert.

