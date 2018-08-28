Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Run set for Sept. 8

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host the 2018 Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk/Run for Peace on Saturday, Sept. 8, The event starts at 9 a.m. at the Urbana University Student Center. Proceeds benefit the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund and Scholarship Fund.

The Sept. 8 race kicks off a series of Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund efforts, including the 2018 Knight’s Peace Award ceremony scheduled for half-time at the Sept. 20 Urbana University Blue Knights football game. The Knights Peace Award, in memory of Alicia Titus, was established in 2017 in honor of the life and the spirit of former Urbana University student Alicia Titus, who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001. The award recognizes individuals actively involved in the promotion and support of peace. Through the recognition of its characteristics of courage, justice, mercy, generosity, faith, nobility and hope, the award carries on the tradition of Urbana University and its Blue Knights and helps support a culture of peace.

Nominations for this year’s award are still being accepted. Submit nominations for the 2018 Knights Peace Award at https://form.jotform.com/81924409798169

Space is still available for this year’s race. Run or walk alone or with a group of friends. Race day registration costs are:

• 5K-Race Day Registration begins at 8 a.m.: $30 (T-shirt not guaranteed)

• 1 Mile Walk/Run: $20 (T-shirt not guaranteed)

• 1 Mile Walk/Run: 5 years and under free without T-shirt

For more information, visit: https://www.urbana.edu/about-us/news-events/events/alicia-titus-memorial-peace-runwalk

Submitted by Urbana University.

