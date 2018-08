The Urbana University Library will host Dr. Janet Ebert, a former music faculty member at Urbana University and local historian, who will present research about the connections between Urbana University, the Swedenborgian faith and the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. in the Quiet Wing of the Urbana University Library.

