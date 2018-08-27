Stitching help for veterans

Runners, walkers and others who attend the Serve A Soldier 5K walk and run on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Champaign Family YMCA, can buy tickets for chances to win two handmade quilts.

All proceeds from the run and quilt fundraiser will go to the Wounded Warrior Project, which supports wounded veterans and their families.

Quilt tickets will be on sale from 7 a.m., when race registration begins, to the end of the event. Winning tickets will be drawn at the conclusion of the race, and ticket purchasers need not be present to win. Cost is $5 for 10 tickets.

The two handmade prayer quilts were made by members of the Urbana United Methodist Church and prayed over by the church family.

Serve A Soldier 5K race registration will be held from 7 to 7:45 a.m., and the opening ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 8:15 a.m. The race will start and end at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana.

For more information, visit the Serve A Soldier 5K Facebook page.

Serve A Soldier is sponsored by Projects Unlimited, Steve’s Market, Urbana United Methodist Church, Champaign Family YMCA, Paul’s Catering and US Graphics.

Two handmade quilts will be raffled at the Serve A Soldier event. Proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_Quilt-1Worked.jpg Two handmade quilts will be raffled at the Serve A Soldier event. Proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Project. Attendees of Saturday’s Serve A Soldier event will have a chance to win a handmade quilt. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_Quilt-2Worked.jpg Attendees of Saturday’s Serve A Soldier event will have a chance to win a handmade quilt.

Serve A Soldier quilt fundraiser part of event

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of event planners.

