West Liberty plans Labor Day Festival

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty Lions Club will host a free Labor Day Festival at the Lions Club Ball Park on East state Route 245 from Saturday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 3. The festival will feature an antique equipment show, flea market, crafts, kids area, food vendors and live entertainment.

A complete list of events is available on the West Liberty Lions Club facebook page and at www.westlibertylions.org.

A parade will march through the village at noon on Saturday, led by this year’s grand marshal, Richard “Dick” Mally. Born in Longmont, Colorado, on Aug. 22, 1930, he married West Liberty native Janet Yoder Erickson in 1990. They lived in the Denver area until moving to West Liberty in 2000 and Mally immediately joined the Lions Club. The Mallys share eight children between them, resulting in two trips a year to Colorado to enjoy children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After joining the Lions Club, Mally soon became treasurer when the spot suddenly became vacant. He remained in that position until retiring early this year. He is still active in the club and enjoys working with the members on local projects. He also was on the West Liberty Village Council for two years.

Richard "Dick" Mally