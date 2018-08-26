Ohio News Briefs

State’s fall hunting seasons to begin next month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fall hunting seasons begin next month in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the early waterfowl season for hunting Canada goose and teal begins Sept. 1. The fall hunting seasons for squirrel, dove, rail, snipe and gallinule in Ohio also open that day.

Officials urge hunters to check regulations for changes to rules, season dates and bag limits. A summary of Ohio’s hunting and trapping regulations is available where licenses are sold, at the ODNR Division of Wildlife offices and at wildohio.gov.

Ohio’s archery season for deer begins Sept. 29, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. No more than one antlerless deer may be taken from the state’s public hunting areas per license year.

Ohio Libertarians tap candidates for statewide office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Libertarians have set their statewide slate for this fall’s elections.

Governor candidate Travis Irvine and his running mate, business owner Todd Grayson, call themselves the “pro-freedom alternative to career politicians” Mike DeWine, the Republican, and Richard Cordray, the Democrat.

Irvine, a filmmaker who previously ran for mayor of Bexley, says in a statement the ticket offers Ohio voters “real, positive change.”

The party also nominated Robert Coogan, a Cincinnati accountant and finance professional, for state auditor, and Dustin Nanna, of Delaware, for secretary of state.

The Libertarian Party of Ohio regained minor party status in July through a process imposed under Ohio’s new, more restrictive third-party law. That allowed the party’s candidates to seek office in the upcoming election despite not being able to hold a primary.

Jail to use new wings to help treat inmates with addiction

CINCINNATI (AP) — A jail in Cincinnati is adding 92 new beds to help treat inmates with substance addiction.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the beds are part of two new jail wings at the Hamilton County Justice Center that are being retrofitted from existing space. The project is funded through a $2.5 million state capital grant.

Officials say the wings will help alleviate jail crowding and expand addiction treatment programs for those with substance use disorders.

Maj. Chris Ketterman says the jail built to house 875 inmates currently houses about 1,600. Sheriff Jim Neil says nearly a third of the inmates have an addiction.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus says the new wings are a “very humane approach” to issues the justice center is seeing.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2019.

Historic landmark train terminal closing temporarily

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Union Terminal will be closed Oct. 22-Nov. 1 as restoration work on the national historic landmark nears completion in Cincinnati.

The $224 million project began more than two years ago. The Art Deco style train terminal that opened in 1933 houses museums, exhibits, a movie theater and a Cincinnati history library and archives.

The children’s museum and special exhibits on chocolate and guitars are expected to reopen Nov. 2. The public opening of the grand rotunda and more exhibits and attractions is planned for Nov. 17.