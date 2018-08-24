Safe passage for new school

Newly-installed traffic signal lights are shown at the U.S. Route 68 entrance/exit of the new Urbana pre-K through eighth-grade elementary school this week. In photo, contractors finish the installation of the signal lights, which remain wrapped in protective plastic leading up to their implementation when the new school opens September 11.

Newly-installed traffic signal lights are shown at the U.S. Route 68 entrance/exit of the new Urbana pre-K through eighth-grade elementary school this week. In photo, contractors finish the installation of the signal lights, which remain wrapped in protective plastic leading up to their implementation when the new school opens September 11. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen