Ohio News Briefs

OSHA cites steel supply company after worker fatally injured

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Federal officials say a steel supply company in Ohio where an employee was fatally injured has been cited for allegedly failing to protect workers from tip-over hazards.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a release Thursday that it cited National Material Company in Mansfield for a willful violation. Investigators determined six steel coils struck the employee after they tipped while being moved. Employee Andrew Cooper was killed Feb. 23.

OSHA has proposed the maximum $129,336 penalty. It says the company had three other non-injury tip-overs the past two years.

Michael Brennan, the company’s director of environmental health and safety, says National Material is reviewing the citation and cooperating with OSHA. The company had no other immediate comment.

The company can contest the citation.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby eastern black rhino

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a new baby eastern black rhino.

Zoo staff members say the calf was born to 25-year-old mother Inge and father Forrest and mother and calf are doing well. Inge and the new calf will be allowed time to bond before the public views them.

The unnamed calf born Sunday is the second birth of a rhino calf at the zoo this year. A total of seven eastern black rhinos have been born at the zoo.

The zoo says it hopes the births help bring attention to the status of the eastern black rhino as a critically endangered species.

Officials say fewer than 750 eastern black rhinos remain in the wild. Poaching and habitat loss are the primary threats to the species.