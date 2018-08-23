Kroger to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025

The Kroger Co. issued a news release stating it will phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags by 2025. The first Kroger store to accomplish this is to be Seattle-based QFC, where the transition is expected to be completed in 2019.

“As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” says Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, in the release. “It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations.”

The release states that some estimate 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the United States every year and less that 5 percent are recycled. The release further states that single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude.

“We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns,” says Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s executive vice president and COO, in the release. “That’s why, starting today at QFC, we will begin the transition to more sustainable options. This decision aligns with our Restock Kroger commitment to live our purpose through social impact.”

The release states that Kroger will solicit customer feedback about transition plans.

Information provided by the Kroger Co.

