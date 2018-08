An Aug. 28 Breastfeeding Baby Shower will be thrown for pregnant and breastfeeding families in honor of National Breastfeeding Month. The noon-3 p.m. event will be held in the county Community Center on South U.S. Route 68 in Urbana. Sponsored by the Champaign Health District, WIC, Sycamore House, Help Me Grow, Care Source and Buckeye, the party will include door prizes, a gift for breastfeeding moms and refreshments. For info, call 937-484-1667.

Submitted by the Champaign Health District.

