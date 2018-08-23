Universal Home Health and Hospice earns perfect survey

WEST LIBERTY – Universal Home Health and Hospice reported its Home Health and Hospice teams achieved a deficiency-free survey with the Ohio Department of Health in 2018.

The annual survey given by the Ohio Department of Health inspects professional care standards, infection control, drug administration and the overall clinical outcomes of the aging service provider. The survey process is an extensive, multiple-day, unannounced visit from the Ohio Department of Health.

Universal Home Health and Hospice is a subsidiary of Green Hills Community and has offered in-home care for more than 12 years in Logan, Champaign and Hardin counties.

Jen Wren, director of Community Services, says, “Receiving a deficiency-free survey confirms that Universal is doing an exceptional job providing patients the services and care necessary to thrive in their homes whether they are using home health services or hospice services. The teams at Universal have embraced these high standards, earning the distinction of a strong and quality reputation within the healthcare industry.”

“Receiving a deficiency-free survey requires strong leadership, good communication with our patients, and dedication from the staff as the survey process is very rigorous and thorough,” stated Mike Ray, CEO and President for Universal Home Health and Hospice and Green Hills Community. “We are proud to have received what is considered to be the best possible score on our evaluation. Our staff has worked extremely hard to maintain the high standards of the company and provide quality care and services to our patients.”

Submitted story

Submitted by Green Hills Community.

Submitted by Green Hills Community.