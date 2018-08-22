Events set for Grimes/Honeywell retirees, workers

Retirees gather

A gathering for Grimes/Honeywell retirees will be held Oct. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Flying Lab Museum at Urbana Grimes Airport. Attendees are asked to take their favorite dish for a potluck event where they can share memories and browse through old Grimes Times.

Quarter Century Club meets

Grimes/Honeywell retirees and employees with 25-plus years with the company are invited to the 52nd anniversary of the Grimes Quarter Century Club on Sept. 22 at the Champaign Aviation Museum at the Urbana airport. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m. The cost is $15 at the door. Reservations should be made by Sept. 15 by calling Phyllis Kite at 937-653-3788.