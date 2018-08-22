YMCA partners with Graham for afterschool programs

ST. PARIS – Graham Local Schools and its partners will introduce afterschool programs at both the middle school and high school this year in early October. Two 21st Century Learning grants from the Ohio Department of Education provide opportunities for interventions, tutoring and enrichment activities for students.

“The goal is to host activities with our community partners that build our Career Gears system of personalized learning for all students,” said Superintendent Kirk Koennecke. “We want to grow our STEAM offerings like Lego League and Falcon Farms, expand our internships with business partners and add relevant activities in computer science and subjects students want to explore like leadership skills.”

The Champaign Family YMCA will be the lead agency for the grants and help staff any programs. Each site can receive up to $200,000 in annual assistance for the next couple of years, to be used only for afterschool activities.

The YMCA will monitor the implementation of the grants at Graham and work with Urbana University and area partners to create options at the sites.

Koennecke cited the leadership of YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith as a catalyst for these grants, along with his education coordinators, Adam Mowery and Joe Jude, who helped author the grants with YMCA staff.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Graham school district.

Submitted by the Graham school district.