The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following road work in Champaign County:

– The bridge on West U.S. Route 36 between Zimmerman Road and Kite Road re-opened to traffic at 4 p.m. Monday after being closed since June 11.

– State Route 4 between state Route 54 and Number 10 Road – bridge closure through Sept. 14. The official detour is state Route 54 to state Route 29 to state Route 56.