Chili fest now organizing

The 12th annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival and Hoopla Parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29 in downtown Urbana.

Planning is in full swing and the organizing committee is working to make the event the best ever, according to Sandy Gonzalez.

Led by chairperson Beth Adair, the committee includes Brett Spriggs, Carolyn Headlee, Lois Monroe, Alyssa Dunham, Mary Collier, Jeremiah Stocksdale, Jeff Heiberger, Sandy Gonzalez, Audra Bean, Bill Bean, Linda Monroe, Sandy Loffing, Vince Gonzalez, Susie Koennecke and Amy Armstrong.

Applications to enter the competition are available online (www.chilicookoffofurbana.com) and at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce office, 107 N. Main St., Urbana.

“If you have a ‘special’ chili recipe or just love to cook, don’t miss this opportunity to win the grand prize of $1,000,” Sandy Gonzalez said. “Additional winners will pocket $500, $300, $200 or $100 as a runner-up. The discounted entry fee of $25 expires Sept. 10. Entries received after that date will be $50.

“Entries are limited to the first 50 teams (a team is limited to 4 members) and everyone must submit a written registration form,” Gonzalez added. “Take advantage of the early registration discount … shake out your apron, grab the big iron pot, and showcase your chili!”

Those interested in entering the event are invited to contact Beth Adair at 614-440-7560 with questions.

The festival is sponsored by the Monument Square District and is held in conjunction with the Hoopla Parade, featuring the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles. Applications for the parade are available on the festival’s website and 4-H groups, ball teams, church groups and area bands are invited to join the fun.

Pictured from left are a few of the chili festival committee members: (seated from left) Lois Monroe, Sandy Gonzalez, Linda Monroe and Mary Collier; (standing from left) Jeff Heiberger, Vince Gonzalez, Mark Hall, Carolyn Headlee, Beth Adair and Amy Armstrong. Not all committee members were available for the photo. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_chili-committee.jpg Pictured from left are a few of the chili festival committee members: (seated from left) Lois Monroe, Sandy Gonzalez, Linda Monroe and Mary Collier; (standing from left) Jeff Heiberger, Vince Gonzalez, Mark Hall, Carolyn Headlee, Beth Adair and Amy Armstrong. Not all committee members were available for the photo. Submitted photo