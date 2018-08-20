Pool goes to the dogs

The Urbana City Pool at Melvin Miller Park closed for the season with a woof on Sunday. The annual Fido Swim, a fund-raiser to maintain Fido’s Field Dog Park, was a success under sunny skies. In photo, eight-year-old Kenley Morrow helps her dog Izzy swim to the wall of the big pool. The Champaign County Citizens for Canines (CCCC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is responsible for all of the amenities at the dog park. CCCC finances the repairs and maintenance of Fido’s Field.

The Urbana City Pool at Melvin Miller Park closed for the season with a woof on Sunday. The annual Fido Swim, a fund-raiser to maintain Fido’s Field Dog Park, was a success under sunny skies. In photo, eight-year-old Kenley Morrow helps her dog Izzy swim to the wall of the big pool. The Champaign County Citizens for Canines (CCCC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is responsible for all of the amenities at the dog park. CCCC finances the repairs and maintenance of Fido’s Field. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_DogSwim.jpg The Urbana City Pool at Melvin Miller Park closed for the season with a woof on Sunday. The annual Fido Swim, a fund-raiser to maintain Fido’s Field Dog Park, was a success under sunny skies. In photo, eight-year-old Kenley Morrow helps her dog Izzy swim to the wall of the big pool. The Champaign County Citizens for Canines (CCCC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is responsible for all of the amenities at the dog park. CCCC finances the repairs and maintenance of Fido’s Field. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen