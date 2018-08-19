Memorial dedicated on race day

MECHANICSBURG – Goshen Memorial Park was alive with the spirit of altruism Saturday morning.
The sixth annual Fearless 5K was held and a memorial bridge and marker stone dedicated to Mayci Powell – a Mechanicsburg 20-year-old who lost her battle with cancer in March – were unveiled and dedicated.
Running4Life, the 501(c)(3) non-profit that organized in 2013, spearheaded the event.
Mayci’s family was attendance for the unveiling on Saturday. The bridge was made possible with a vision that started with Running4Life members and quickly became a community project with many volunteers and donations.
The Running4Life mission is to help children and their families facing life-threatening illnesses.
Originally created in honor of Ellie Herdman, a Mechanicsburg resident diagnosed with osteosarcoma at the age of 15, the project has garnered in excess of $100,000 for more than 25 local families dealing with expenses associated with such illnesses.